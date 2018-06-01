Ironik Electronik Sardinia feat Voci di maggio 018 a La Maddalena

Ironik Electronic Sardinia goes to the stunning Piazza Comando at Island of La Maddalena ,in the summer of 2018 the perfect location becomes the perfect host for your trip into the fusion of Electronic music,arts,and culture,join the community of like minded individuals on this for one day of discovery in the magical island welcome into the Ironik crew



From the sunset to the night

ENZO FAVATA & SAFFRONKEIRA π Musica sulle Bocche / Denovali

GIANGI CAPPAI π Motibus records / Ribox records / Kult records

KABARET MAKER π Ki concept / Gosh Ibz

LOLLINO π Movement / Kappa Future Festival / Desolat



Sound Beer show case

Max Scanu

Street Preacher



Piazza Comando ~ Isola della Maddalena



FREE ENTRY / ADMISSION FREE / FREE ENTRY



link utili Ω https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1097208 Ω for go to La Maddalena Ω http://www.maddalenalines.it/destination.asp Ω http://www.lamaddalena.it/orario_traghetti.htm Ω http://www.trenitalia.com/tcom/Treni-Regionali/Sardegna





Sonos & Sounds

Email: piknikelectroniksardinia@ europe .com

