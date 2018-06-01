Caricamento in corso.....

Ironik Electronik Sardinia feat Voci di maggio 018 a La Maddalena

A La Maddalena con Ironik Electronic Sardinia

1 giugno 2018 ore 14:30
La Maddalena » Piazza Comando
http://www.sardegnaeventi24.it/public/folders/100/73629-foto_profilo_ki_concept.jpg

Ki concept

star star star Reporter Gold

9 eventi pubblicati

audio (fonte: Web)

Ironik Electronic Sardinia goes to the stunning Piazza Comando at Island of La Maddalena ,in the summer of 2018 the perfect location becomes the perfect host for your trip into the fusion of Electronic music,arts,and culture,join the community of like minded individuals on this for one day of discovery in the magical island welcome into the Ironik crew

From the sunset to the night
ENZO FAVATA & SAFFRONKEIRA π Musica sulle Bocche / Denovali
GIANGI CAPPAI π Motibus records / Ribox records / Kult records
KABARET MAKER π Ki concept / Gosh Ibz
LOLLINO π Movement / Kappa Future Festival / Desolat

Sound Beer show case
Max Scanu
Street Preacher

Piazza Comando ~ Isola della Maddalena

FREE ENTRY / ADMISSION FREE / FREE ENTRY

link utili Ω https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1097208 Ω for go to La Maddalena Ω http://www.maddalenalines.it/destination.asp Ω http://www.lamaddalena.it/orario_traghetti.htm Ω http://www.trenitalia.com/tcom/Treni-Regionali/Sardegna

Ironik Electronik Sardinia feat Voci di maggio 018 (fonte: piknikelectroniksardinia@europe.com)


ORGANIZZAZIONE

Sonos & Sounds

Email: piknikelectroniksardinia@europe.com

Tags

#Eventi

Metti in evidenza il tuo Evento

Metti in evidenaza il tuo evento e raggiungi migliaia di utenti. Scopri le offerte a te riservate.

Offerte per gli eventi

Metti in evidenza la tua Impresa

Hai una azienda? Noi possiamo darti visibilità. Controlla le promozioni che ti abbiamo riservato. Clicca sul bottone qua sotto.

Offerte per le imprese

Contribuisci anche tu

Crea anche tu nuovi contenuti per SardegnaEventi24.it ed entra a far parte della community!

Segnala un evento

Scrivi un articolo

Diventa reporter

#Instagram

#Comunity

Classifica per eventi e articoli inseriti, visualizzazioni e condivisioni

I più popolari della settimana

SardegnaEventi24.it
Eventi visti: 11330
Notizie viste: 5015
info@romaeventi24.it
Eventi visti: 10989
Notizie viste: 0
Gianfranco Ghironi
Eventi visti: 10274
Notizie viste: 0
MareNostrum
Eventi visti: 8210
Notizie viste: 697
Daniela Deidda
Eventi visti: 7544
Notizie viste: 580

I più attivi della settimana

Gianfranco Ghironi
Eventi inseriti: 17
Notizie inserite: 0
SardegnaEventi24.it
Eventi inseriti: 9
Notizie inserite: 7
Dietro le Quinte OSA
Eventi inseriti: 4
Notizie inserite: 0
Luca Piga Guida ambientale escursionistica
Eventi inseriti: 3
Notizie inserite: 0
Walking In Sardinia
Eventi inseriti: 2
Notizie inserite: 0