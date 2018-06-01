Ironik Electronik Sardinia feat Voci di maggio 018 a La Maddalena

Ironik Electronic Sardinia goes to the stunning Piazza Comando at Island of La Maddalena ,in the summer of 2018 the perfect location becomes the perfect host for your trip into the fusion of Electronic music,arts,and culture,join the community of like minded individuals on this for one day of discovery in the magical island welcome into the Ironik crew
From the sunset to the night
ENZO FAVATA & SAFFRONKEIRA π Musica sulle Bocche / Denovali
GIANGI CAPPAI π Motibus records / Ribox records / Kult records
KABARET MAKER π Ki concept / Gosh Ibz
LOLLINO π Movement / Kappa Future Festival / Desolat
Sound Beer show case
Max Scanu
Street Preacher
Piazza Comando ~ Isola della Maddalena
FREE ENTRY / ADMISSION FREE / FREE ENTRY
link utili Ω https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1097208 Ω for go to La Maddalena Ω http://www.maddalenalines.it/destination.asp Ω http://www.lamaddalena.it/orario_traghetti.htm Ω http://www.trenitalia.com/tcom/Treni-Regionali/Sardegna
ORGANIZZAZIONE
Sonos & Sounds
Email: piknikelectroniksardinia@europe.com
Tags